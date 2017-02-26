Letters to the Editor

February 26, 2017 3:43 AM

Nothing but the best, right?

Your cartoon comparing Betsy DeVos to Ruby Bridges is beyond rational thought. Let’s do a real comparison not a c, political, tee-hee, cheap shot:

Attended private school: Betsy DeVos

Luxurious homes: Betsy DeVos

Resort vacations: Betsy DeVos

Hired help: Betsy DeVos

Billions to by influence: Betsy DeVos

Real courage: Ruby Bridges

This wasn’t a thought-provoking, insightful observation. It was a low class, pandering, ignorant burp on the reputation of your paper. Let me guess ... your newspaper probably ran pictures comparing Barack Obama to an ape, right? Nothing but the best, right?

Denise Ferguson, Hutchinson, Kansas

