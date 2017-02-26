Your cartoon comparing Betsy DeVos to Ruby Bridges is beyond rational thought. Let’s do a real comparison not a c, political, tee-hee, cheap shot:
Attended private school: Betsy DeVos
Luxurious homes: Betsy DeVos
Resort vacations: Betsy DeVos
Hired help: Betsy DeVos
Billions to by influence: Betsy DeVos
Real courage: Ruby Bridges
This wasn’t a thought-provoking, insightful observation. It was a low class, pandering, ignorant burp on the reputation of your paper. Let me guess ... your newspaper probably ran pictures comparing Barack Obama to an ape, right? Nothing but the best, right?
Denise Ferguson, Hutchinson, Kansas
