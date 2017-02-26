You never know a person’s true intentions

The statement by your Editorial Board on immigration that “most of the terrorists who attacked us since 9/11 were United States citizens,” raises questions of relevancy or being entirely truthful in these regards: How many were from Muslim countries and became naturalized citizens? How many were born to Muslim parents? How many were converted to radical Islam in college or neighborhood mosques? Wasn’t the U.S. citizen who killed a soldier at a military recruiting station in Arkansas in 2009 from Yemen? Yemen is one of seven Muslim countries on President Donald Trump’s executive order that asks for vetting for the sake of our nation’s safety. With vetting, an immigrant who might become a terrorist might be identified if he supports and would defend Muslim Sharia law, which is not compatible with our Constitution and our laws. Vetting is sensible and wise.
Your quote “E pluribus unum: out of many one,” was adopted in 1776, and refers to the several states that formed a union. Interestingly, our first immigration laws, passed in the late 1800s, were for reasons of health and for the economy. Importantly, the oath of citizenship states the immigrant’s support and willingness to defend the Constitution and laws of the United States. Of course it is never possible to know what a person’s true intentions are.
Joan Cobb, Nashville
Comments