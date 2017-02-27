Letters to the Editor

February 27, 2017 10:33 AM

It’s against the First Amendment to impose your religious beliefs

People who have tried to claim the Christian, moral high ground by voting for pro-life Donald Trump also voted for racism, bigotry and white supremacy. Pro-fetus Americans who consider themselves superior to people of other races and ethnic groups are just fake Christians.

Sixteen years ago pro-lifers aligned themselves with warmongers. Was the death and terrible human misery of the Iraq war pro-life? God wouldn’t think so. Yet, the administration that lied us into that war was given to us by single issue, pro-life voters.

Pro-fetus hypocrites oppose the only things that prevent abortions, which are sex education and birth control. They seem to care more for a fetus than a flesh and blood human.

Personhood beginning at conception is a religious belief and is unsupported by science. A zygote is not a baby. It becomes a baby. If you don’t believe in abortions, don’t have one. It’s un-American and against the First Amendment to impose your religious beliefs on everyone else.

I consider myself pro-life because: I support universal health care, which removes the financial burden of child birth and decreases abortions; I support birth control to decrease abortions; I support taking in desperate refugees; I oppose unnecessary wars, like Vietnam and Iraq; I oppose taking food stamps away from hungry children; I oppose unrestricted gun rights.

Demanding that a raped woman bear a rapist’s fetus is repulsive and disgusting.

Gene Robke, Carlyle

