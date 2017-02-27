It’s against the First Amendment to impose your religious beliefs

2:05 Balance Coffee & Tea owner talks about coffee and his new business Pause

0:38 7 stores and restaurants residents want in the metro-east

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

1:17 Tapas restaurant coming to downtown Belleville

2:51 The importance of early cancer detection

0:27 Car crashes into house in Millstadt

1:58 People pack the American Legion in Nashville hoping for a winning ticket

0:58 Belleville mayor and other candidates petition for election

2:42 Legion raffle approaching $250,000