One of the most important jobs gets little credit

One of the most important jobs is given too little credit: being a stay-at-home mom, or, in today’s world, dad. Too many fail to realize what a great task it is to stay at home with the kids, the importance of the job, the responsibility to their children and their future. Today we seem to have lost the value of being a parent.
I raised six children for four years as a single father. They always came first, right next to keeping enough income to support all of us. I was fortunate enough to be self-employed and could control my hours. I thank my children for understanding our way of life. I couldn’t have made it without them.
We shared household duties. Everyone washed his/her own breakfast dishes. I assigned chore days, breaking out the monthly calendar and putting one person down for each day, including myself.
Then there’s the shopping, being a nurse, transportation director, consulting chief, referee ... much more.
Being a parent is the most important job one can ever have. Unfortunately being a parent is a job with too little training. We tend to push our children to higher education but forget the facts of life. It’s too easy to become a parent. One doesn’t need a high school or college diploma. Sometimes I think one should have a license or certification to be a parent.
This spring brings a chance to discover what it means to be a parent. The robins are coming back. Watch them. They’ll show you how to be a parent.
James E. Saffel, Mascoutah
