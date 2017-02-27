Why Democrats support illegal immigration

Why would the Democrat Party be willing to sacrifice everything in order to support continued illegal immigration? I hear the argument “jobs Americans won’t do ...” Yeah, won’t do for $3 per hour. But for some reason an American ironworker will climb hundreds of feet to weld steel, I’m sure that man would rather pick fruit on the ground. But ironworkers are paid a fair wage, so the American chooses that job. I’ll answer my own question. Illegal immigrants vote, and they vote for Democrats. Now if Republicans would just understand that, maybe we can finally put a stop to it and have some serious wage growth!
Charlie Veteto, Troy
