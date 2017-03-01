Gene Robke’s recent opinion piece, claiming the BND is blaming Democrats for the current fiscal disaster in Illinois, is typical Gene. Gene, Democrats have controlled Illinois for the last couple of decades, and Chicago for even longer. I love how you went back in time claiming Illinois had a budget surplus five years before George Bush’s tax cuts. Gene, did it ever occur to you the Bush tax cuts were federal tax cuts and not state tax cuts? Originally, Democrats said the Bush tax cuts would hurt federal funding to state programs. In actuality Gene, inflation-adjusted federal spending to states has increased 26 percent or more. In the District of Columbia, federal funding had increase 44 percent by 2013. Nice try Gene!
Pete Hill, O’Fallon
