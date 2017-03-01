It’s time to put America first

Time to put America first.
I turned on the news the other night and witnessed a world leader make claim that the media was an enemy of the people. Dismay turned to shock to see this world leader was not Vladimir Putin, nor Kim Jong Un. It was none other than the leader of the free world, the 45th President of the U.S.
Our forefathers knew the importance of a free press. It was a free press that heralded a revolution that bore birth to our proud union. It has always been a free press that keeps American political leaders in check. I can’t think of any modern president who has not felt falsely accused or misrepresented by some reporter or news organization. Yet former presidents understood it was their responsibility to communicate their vision to the American people.
Our democracy depends upon a free press and an educated electorate to decide what news is fake or worthy.
I urge each of us to contact our Congressional teams and let them know that you may or may not support the current president, but freedom of information and press should be upheld, cherished and protected with the same vigor as our Second Amendment.
J.D. Kizziar, O’Fallon
