Glenn McCoy does irony superbly

The recent letter writer furor over Glenn McCoy’s Norman Rockwell-inspired cartoon of a childlike Betsy DeVos is wrong. Glenn McCoy’s cartoons are a funhouse of mirror reflections of the daily news. McCoy’s cartoons are not straight editorial. They are pictures, each worth a thousand words, of what has already been printed and broadcast on TV news.
DeVos was nominated and guided to office by Republicans, touted as a perfect person. She was then vilified by Democrats as totally unworthy and not deserving of the position. This is just exactly the opposite of what happened to the child depicted in the original Rockwell painting. This is irony. McCoy does it superbly.
David J. Busse, Maryville
