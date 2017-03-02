Obama administration had scandals

Kathy Callahan’s assertion that President Barack Obama’s administration had no hint of scandal is just plain wrong.
In 2012, terrorists attacked in Benghazi and four Americans died. After the attack, Susan Rice was directed to blame the attack on a video. They didn’t want the American people to know it was a planned attack because the president was running for re-election on the premise that he had destroyed Al Qaeda.
In 2013, the IRS targeted conservative organizations. Lois Lerner admitted they were targeted; however, she refused to cooperate with Congress or turn over emails and pleaded the Fifth Amendment.
In 2015, the NSA conducted mass surveillance against Americans without a warrant. This was a clear violation of the Fourth Amendment.
In 2016, the Obama administration paid ransom to Iran for hostages and lied to the American people about it. They claimed the money was to settle a failed arms deal, but they didn’t reveal the details of the agreement to Congress, declined to comply with an investigation, and the Attorney General pleaded the Fifth Amendment.
It was revealed that Obama knew about Hillary Clinton’s private email server and communicated with her under a pseudonym. If their email exchanges involved classified information, Obama would have violated the Espionage Act.
Additional scandals can’t be listed due to word limit but suffice it to say, there were scandals in this administration. Like an ostrich burying his head in the sand, Obama thinks if he doesn’t acknowledge them, they didn’t happen.
Cindi Miles, Belleville
