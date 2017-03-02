The world will never forget 400,000 dead Syrians

There is not much to be gained by replying to writer Lee Pitzer’s tirades. Some people’s minds are like concrete, all mixed up and permanently set. If Pitzer cannot see that if Barack Obama had taken the necessary action early in the Syrian civil war he could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives including a number of them at Aleppo, then he is too dense to recognize the obvious. The actions Obama could have taken would have included providing rebel forces with modern weapons, making air and missile strikes on Syrian forces, particularly bombing Syrian air bases, which would have destroyed President Bashar al-Assad’s air force. Isn’t that what Obama did in Libya? The Syrian people were much more at risk from Assad than Libyans were from Muammar Gaddafi. Perhaps Pitzer with his great knowledge can explain the difference to all us uninformed, illiterate, uneducated and lazy “little people.” The world will little note nor long remember Obama’s brilliant speeches, but they will never forget 400,000 dead Syrians and Aleppo will be Obama’s legacy. For Liberals like Pitzer, all the bad things that happened in the world during George Bush’s term in office were his fault while bad things that occurred on Obama’s watch are someone else’s fault of didn’t happen.
Leon Anderson, Collinsville
