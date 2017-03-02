Is the Judiciary a “despotic branch”?

After I saw the heading “Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump ban,” on a column on the front page of the Feb. 10 edition of the News-Democrat, I thought of these quotes from Thomas Jefferson:
“The Constitution ... is a mere thing of wax in the hands of the judiciary which they may twist and shape into any form they please.”
“The opinion which gives to the judges the right to decide what laws are constitutional and what not, not only for themselves in their own sphere of action but for the Legislature and Executive also in their spheres, would make the Judiciary a despotic branch.”
All this because some people decided to ask the courts to stop President Donald Trump from using a law passed by Congress and signed by President Harry S. Truman in 1952 and exercised by presidents from Dwight D. Eisenhower through Barack H. Obama, to put a temporary 90-day hold on all immigration and a temporary permanent hold on immigration from some seven “Muslim” countries. Yes, I said “temporary 90-day” and “temporary permanent.” Is something like this going to become a practice of those who disagree with any of President Trump’s executive orders? Or any law passed by Congress and signed by the president? If that is true, then the Judiciary does become the “despotic branch.”
Bob Walter, Glen Carbon
