We need a budget now

A budget solution is needed now! This political impasse is a terrible scorched-earth sentence for citizens, programs and institutions. Sen. John Cullerton and Sen. Christine Radogno earn my respect for exhibiting positive leadership. I urge every legislator to support their initiative. A bipartisan school funding commission is providing another glimmer of leadership in place of detrimental polarization. So, I have hope. How sad for Illinois if compromise evades this 100th general assembly and how shameful for its members.
“Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success.”
May Abraham Lincoln’s words inspire our elected representatives to release the death grip brought on by clashing ideologies, and let our state breathe.
Steven Groner, Nashville
