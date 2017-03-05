How do we identify radicals?

Today, many Americans don’t want a border wall any nor restrictions on immigration, especially of Muslims. Some even think we should do away with our borders entirely. These open borders’ adherents believe that in fairness all should be equally welcome since we are a nation of immigrants.
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the instigator of the 9-11 attacks on the U.S., said that the most practical way to defeat America is for al-Qaeda and ISIS members is to immigrate here, live on welfare and propagate till strong enough to rise up and defeat us. Khalid Sheik Mohammed also said that after they conquer us they will give each individual the choice of embracing radical Islam, submit to Muslim authority or die.
How do we identify the “radicals” within the immigrating masses?
James L. McAfee, Belleville
Comments