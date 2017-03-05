Shed the blue-tinted glasses

Freshman Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth took exception to President Donald Trump’s recent comments concerning the U.S. military. Addressing U.S. governors at the White House he said, “... you remember we never lost a war. America never lost. And now we never win a war. We never win. And we don’t fight to win. We don’t fight to win.”
Trump was not speaking of the troops, who he deeply respects and admires. His focus was on failed civilian leadership.
Duckworth criticized the commander in chief. “Not only are the president’s remarks not truthful, they are offensive to every man and woman who has ever worn this great nation’s uniform – including thousands currently deployed and in danger.”
Duckworth has a right to her opinion, but please don’t presume to speak for all veterans. I am an Air Force veteran and am not offended by the president’s comments.
Duckworth forgets that during the Vietnam War the military was hamstrung by our hyper-controlling civilian leadership, making winning a pipedream.
Most recently America was “at war” during President Barack Obama’s entire tenure. His strategy was to back out rather than go all out to win. Our current situation regarding ISIS (or “ISIL” if you’re the former president) is an unfortunate byproduct.
Duckworth needs to shed her blue-tinted glasses and face the realities of the world today. She needs to be a good soldier and give our commander in chief her full support in our efforts to defeat ISIS before it’s too late.
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
