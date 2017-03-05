History answers us again

Why would anyone be in favor of risking fellow American lives? History gave the answer again. The unions view the large influx of both legal and illegal immigrants as a new source of political clout that favors their allies in the Democratic Party, and potentially adds membership to their own dwindling numbers. They came to the same realizations as historian Sam Lubell, who noted that the voting age children of the first great migration constituted the big city masses, who furnished the votes that re-elected Franklin D. Roosevelt again and again, and in the process ended the traditional Republican majority in this country. As a practical matter, the liberal socialists benefit for votes promised.
John Schrand, Belleville
