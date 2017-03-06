Spend carefully instead of asking for more

P.T. Barnum of “The Greatest Show on Earth” circus fame is credited with saying, “A sucker is born every minute.”
We, the taxpayers, certainly prove him right every time another tax is nobly introduced to pay for infrastructure, education, first responders, or healthcare. For these perennial cause célèbre, we have let casinos in, started state lotteries, increased the price of tobacco, alcohol, gasoline, owning property, operating our businesses, etc. With government taxation going up each year, is it not wise to ask why aren’t they ever fixed? Could it be the big “bait and switch” and why don’t our pols first think to spend our money more carefully instead of always asking for more? Also, have you ever wondered what happened to the money that was previously allotted for roads, education, law enforcement, and healthcare? Did the new “tax noblesse” add to it or just replace it?
Money is fungible, a fancy word for fun money with no strings attached to prevent politician payback to their political constituencies. Look in your wallet. Can you tell me which dollar is earmarked for a necessity, nicety, or gewgaw frivolity? As Milton Friedman, Nobel-prize-winning economist famously said, “Nobody spends somebody else’s money as carefully as he spends his own.”
Besides, when it comes to your hard-earned money and politicians, in whose wallet do you want it, sucker?
Dan Bruzzini, St. Louis
