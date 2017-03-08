Our ancestors were vetted too

I really have to wonder about history being taught these days. I see people demonstrating to let immigrants into the U.S., even a teacher and how her grandparents came here. The thing they forget, or were never taught, is that our ancestors had to go through vetting. They didn’t just get off the boat, plane, and go where ever. My ancestors had to go through Ellis Island and were detained there for two weeks.
All the president wants is for these people to be checked out first, so as to keep terrorists out since they come from these very countries.
Also Silicon Valley wants immigrants to hire. What, they can’t find anyone smart enough to hire from here? What does that say for our schools?
Henrietta Harris, Belleville
