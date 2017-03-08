Did St. Clair County try for opportunity?

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch recently reported that Amazon selected Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport as their new air cargo hub. This will be a $1.5 billion investment that will create 2,000 jobs. This comes on top of the news that Lambert-St. Louis International will get federal funding for “shovel ready” improvement of their air cargo facilities.
Of course I’m disappointed that MidAmerica was not selected for either project, so the question is, were we prepared for either opportunity? Why are we paying consultants to bring air cargo business to our airport while we get beat by other airports? Did St. Clair County work with our Congressional delegation including Sen. Richard Durbin and former Sen. Mark Kirk on this? We could have easily hosted this Amazon hub with our interstate highways and our airport. I’m wondering if our county officials, including the well-paid airport director, applied for the federal grant and submitted a proposal to Amazon?
Liberal letter writers, please note this is not a letter full of invective or hatred.
Phil Henning, Smithton
