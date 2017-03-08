Once again you have anger, contrived or otherwise, over a cartoon by Glenn McCoy. This time, McCoy’s so-called controversial cartoon shows Education Secretary Betsy DeVos walking the gauntlet of insults and threats while being escorted by men in suits. Bloggers and others have shown this cartoon side by side to a photo of the Norman Rockwell painting of Ruby Bridges walking the gauntlet of insults and threats while being escorted by men in suits. I have no doubt that the Rockwell painting was the inspiration for the McCoy cartoon. Despite the rage from the Libs over the cartoon, there is one key point to keep in mind. One image illustrates the hateful and despicable behavior by southern Democrats toward a young female who is determined to bring about change. The other image illustrates the hateful and despicable behavior by northern Democrats toward an adult female who is determined to bring about change. To borrow a line from the song “Circumstances” by RUSH: “Plus ca change, plus c’est la meme chose.” Translation: “The more that things change, the more they stay the same.”
Gerard Luebbers, Carlyle
