Proud to fly the flag again

For the first time in eight years I displayed the American flag on my front porch in observance of Presidents’ Day. At long last, we have a national leader that we might be able to be proud of.
I normally display the American flag on Presidents’ Day, but for the past eight years I refrained from doing so. I was ashamed of the regime in power inasmuch as I was when Bill Clinton was in the White House.
Thank goodness the Clintons did not get to sell us two for the price of one as they were trying to. Good sense and better judgment finally prevailed, but only after a long wait.
Frank B. Austin, O’Fallon
Comments