Practice what you preach

The official position of the hierarchy of the Church is that Amoris Laetitia/Love & Joy, the papal letter resulting from the synods on the family, does not change the doctrine of the Church, doctrine based on the Holy Scripture, and that it is not directly contradicted, nor openly attacked. It is simply circumvented, as one gets around an obstacle, in the name of pastoral care. We must be on guard against incorrect use of the word pastoral.
We keep hearing their mantra that doctrine has not changed, only pastoral practice; is that not another way of saying “we will not practice what we preach,” that doctrine is to be put in the vaults of the Vatican, preserved not practiced, just relegated to the archives?
If that’s the case, what they’re offering people is an empty faith, not based on the teachings of Jesus Christ; it is fool’s gold instead of the pure gold of Jesus Christ’s doctrine.
If those who are divorced and remarried without an annulment and who partake of the body and blood of Christ, are unworthy and bring condemnation on themselves, you cannot decide on your own what is sin, and what of those priests who encourage them to do so? Lest we forget, “God’s justice extends in a most real way to those who abuse his mercy.”
Lee Harris, Belleville
