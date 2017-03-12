Obama’s socialist America

Let me take you back to Barack Obama’s farewell address (if you bothered to watch it). He was in Chicago addressing an adoring, cheering crowd. Near the end of the speech he was in full “campaign mode” encouraging his followers to get out clipboards and be active in their neighborhoods. (This same speech could not have been delivered in front of the newly-elected Republican controlled Congress.)
I predict he will approach the Democratic National Committee and offer his organizational skills. And of course, who wins when he is on the ballot? So he’ll run again even if he has to form a third party to finish his plans of a socialist America. Every local, state and national office is staffed by eight years of his appointments and hires. His base is just waiting for the word!
N. Joan Meyer, Smithton
Comments