Gene Robke apparently has no clue what Navy SEALS are or what they do. They are the most elite special forces in the world! An enormous amount of planning, preparing, and reconnaissance, which may be weeks, months, and yes, maybe years, transpires before the mission is a “go.” Yes, the president gives the final OK, but only after he is appraised of the mission and other classified information. This was an out-and-out ambush. With all the leaks in our government, or a nationalist, or the enemy, who will ever know what happened, but it certainly was not our president.
These super men know going in what the end result may be, but they are willing to put their lives on the line even for people like you.
“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.” —Albert Einstein
Elly N. Mills, Shiloh
Comments