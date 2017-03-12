It appears I need to clear the air about a few things:
First, I was removed from the (city treasurer) ballot due to a technical error. I followed state and county information and collected signatures based on 2015 numbers. It had nothing to do with not being able to count. I graduated with a bachelor’s and master’s; that doesn’t mean I can count, but I also have been in banking for 13 years so I must be able to.
Second, I have attempted to attend every city council meeting since announcing to run. I work a full-time job and have a family. My job is in St. Louis and I chose to have that job because it provides for us. There are days that I don’t get home until after 6 p.m., making it hard to attend the committee meetings that the treasurer would have to attend. I at least do my best to make sure I am home and eating dinner with my family prior to council meetings. When I am treasurer, I will be closer to home, which will allow me to have an earlier dinnertime and attend committee meetings. But I am not the treasurer yet. I am just like every citizen in Belleville, working to provide for my family. I believe my opponent would agree: family first, job second. In my case committee meetings come third because my employer is not yet the City of Belleville.
Ryan Moore, candidate for treasurer for the City of Belleville
