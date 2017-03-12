In the past two weeks, too many people have attacked Glenn McCoy’s presentation of his Betsy DeVos cartoon without any mention of the point of this cartoon. Attacking the presentation is impertinent to his point. Whether or not you agree with his presentation, I’m most interested in a discussion on his point. I will be happy to discuss his point with anyone who can logically, without emotion or reference to his presentation, identify his point and what they feel is correct or incorrect with it.
Jerry Morence, Highland
