Let the coyotes feast on fat, feral cats

The recent article about the woman who traps cats in the park, neuters or spays them, followed by feeding and caring for them is ridiculous. First of all, I am a bird lover, and if she lived by me I’d certainly “neutralize” those cats into non-existence. I love watching birds, listening to their songs and counting the varied species that feed in my yard. What do you get from a cat? Cold stares, indifference, whining, laziness, and ruined furniture. Well, here’s hoping the hawks in the park get more to eat due to her welfare state project. The coyotes should be happy to. Feasting on fatted cats!
Brent Rains, Collinsville
