As per usual, all of the libroids have their panties in a wad over President Donald Trump’s recent executive order, regarding immigrants from five specific Muslim countries. “Inhumane regulations!” they shout. “Unconstitutional,” weeps Chuckie Shumer while hand wringing and snot slinging.
I guess these LO-FO citizens did not know that immigrants entering Ellis Island back in the 1900s were often held for up to one year for a variety of reasons, including health. More importantly, they were not trying to (wait for it) kill us!
Meanwhile, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (you can always tell who is running for president in 2020) publicly stated, “We will not tolerate intolerance,” even though back in 2014 he declared that any citizen residing in New York State that is pro-life, pro-second amendment, and is in any way associated with the Tea Party is not welcome in “his state.”
Typical whine bag, hypocritical liberal.
In regards to immigrants, 8 U.S. Code Law 1182, which is a lengthy document, states in part: Whenever the president finds that the entry of any aliens or any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.”
Well played Mr. President, well played!
Slithery for prison, 2017.
Roddy D. Riggs, Highland
