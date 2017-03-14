This will benefit all drivers

The roads in Madison and St. Clair counties are dangerous day and night. Repaving all of the roads is undoubtedly out of the question. There should not be a knee-jerk response to the problem: Too expensive, forget about it!
A much less expensive partial remedy is available. The yellow and white lane lines should be painted, and repainted, frequently. Clear lane lines help to focus the driver’s attention. Lane-marking embedded reflectors should also be added.
The growing number of older drivers will certainly approve of this visibility enhancement. All drivers will benefit. I urge everyone to advocate for this improvement to public safety.
Also, I heartily agree with other letter writers: Turn on your lights, day and night, rain and shine.
David J. Busse, Maryville
Comments