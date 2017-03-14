Where is Mike Bost?

Congress is on a recess, and lawmakers have been holding town hall meetings.
Where is our representative, Mike Bost? He has held no town halls in his district. Why not? What is he afraid of?
Is he all bluster and no substance?
K. Krener, Belleville
March 14, 2017 11:08 AM
