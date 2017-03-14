Editorial cartoon was unfeeling

In response to your article about the trap-release program for feral cats, I found your paper’s article very small-minded. For the people who are participating in the program, they have my utmost admiration. I only wish I could help.
As for the Audubon Society, I love birds as much as anyone, but don’t they understand there is room on this earth for all animals, including cats?
In conclusion, I think Glenn McCoy’s cartoon regarding this subject was unfeeling and unnecessary.
Frances Layfield, Troy
