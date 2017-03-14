Letters to the Editor

March 14, 2017 11:10 AM

Editorial cartoon was unfeeling

In response to your article about the trap-release program for feral cats, I found your paper’s article very small-minded. For the people who are participating in the program, they have my utmost admiration. I only wish I could help.

As for the Audubon Society, I love birds as much as anyone, but don’t they understand there is room on this earth for all animals, including cats?

In conclusion, I think Glenn McCoy’s cartoon regarding this subject was unfeeling and unnecessary.

Frances Layfield, Troy

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cidney Cooney is BND Student of the Week

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos