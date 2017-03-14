Sales tax increase is double whammy

2:24 Granite City attorney Thomas Hildebrand apologizes, law license reinstated Pause

1:51 St. Clair County Jail superintendent discusses overcrowding issues

1:50 The St. Clair County Sheriff's department wish list

2:50 Cidney Cooney is BND Student of the Week

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

0:30 Police respond to head-on accident in 2500 block of West Boulevard

1:02 Belleville fire chief discusses his department's wish list