Let us change

I remember I said I will write no more negative ads. But BND staff decided to pull out an old letter, causing readers to think the worst of my opinions, sanity and message. This nullified my Joseph’s Dream presentation for the metro-east.
Yet, you don’t read anger in my responses to them, to politicians or to divisive culturing. Nay, I say now is the time for all to seek solutions! I will not suffer readers with my envies against evil. So BND, stop pulling old hate up causing folks to think I’m not genuine. Welcome to my days of James Weldon Johnson writing, seeing I leave James Baldwin’s behind.
Derwin Wince, Cahokia
