Letters to the Editor

March 15, 2017 9:52 AM

Our children are our future

I am writing as a show of support and endorsement for Linda Knogl. Linda is a candidate for Granite City School Board. She is a retired teacher with many years of firsthand experience concerning what the needs of our students and school community are. I admire Linda for her honesty, intelligence and common sense approach to issues. She would truly be an asset to the Granite City School Board. Linda Knogl is a woman of integrity and I am proud to call her my friend. Please consider her when voting in the April 4 election. Linda and I agree, there is nothing more important than our children. They are our future.

Helen M. Hawkins, Madison County Board member, Nameoki Township Clerk, Granite City

