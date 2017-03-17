The right choice for 5th Ward

On April 4, Belleville will go to the polls. You have three choices in the 5th Ward, and Shelly Schaefer is the right choice. Her dedication to her family, as a schoolteacher, and to her city will prove invaluable to the people in the 5th Ward. She will take a common sense approach to decision making and she will have a open ear. But most of all she will follow up. Shelly will represent her Ward & the city with integrity. Do the right thing and vote for Michelle “Shelly” Schaefer on April 4.
Roger Wigginton, alderman, 8th Ward, Belleville
Comments