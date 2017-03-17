I should not have to pay to sit on a public sidewalk

I see that Mark Onstadt is opening up a new establishment, and another person is opening up a new bar and grill on East Main Street. This in itself is a good thing for the city of Belleville; my only problem is they place tables and chairs on public sidewalks and put signs on them saying “Customers Only.” My tax dollars pay for these sidewalks and outcroppings, so if I want to sit there I should not have to be a patron of the establishment to sit on a public sidewalk. If the owners place tables and chairs on public sidewalks they should be available to anyone who wishes to use them, the only exception being if the owners pay a special use fee and have a permit posted with reasons stating why the sidewalks are not available to the taxpayers. We the taxpayers paid for these sidewalks, not the business owners.
Ed Mitzan, Belleville
