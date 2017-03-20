Let’s play Connect the Dots

If Dallas Cook is elected mayor, I predict he’ll appoint our sleazy radio station owner (his new friend) to police commissioner of Belleville. Then the commissioner will tell the new mayor to fire the police chief, which Cook has promised to do anyway, but could run into opposition from the police commissioner now in office so he’ll have to go.
So now we have a new police chief!
Do you think for one minute that it will be his dad, Rodger Cook?
Just think, then Belleville will have three power hungry “aces” in charge.
With our new commissioner not liking black people very much, who will be getting fired or laid off next?
Hello, Justice Department.
This is the nightmare that woke me up the other night.
Dennis Kaufmann, Belleville
