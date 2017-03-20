This is for all our congressmen and senators! Do you wonder why all of these demonstrations are going on? People of this country and this state of Illinois, they are tired of broken promises! We have a new president and we are wanting him and Congress to keep their promises. When I was a little boy, people would always say be patient. The problem is the entire country is tired of waiting. They are tired of waiting for fair treatment, they are tired of being lied to, and they are tired of being mistreated. They are tired of being abused by the people that are supposed to protect us and by the representatives that are supposed to represent all the people. I don’t mean to represent some of the people, but all of the people. For all of the citizens of America, do your job. I’m afraid that if our elected officials don’t start to do their jobs, things will probably get worse. To Mr. Trump, now that you are the President of the United States, show your taxes!
Robert Kirkland Jr., O’Fallon
