Pigs really do fly

On the heels of the news that the County Building Commission granted the MidAmerica Airport director a handsome bonus, the Post-Dispatch reported that St. Louis-Lambert International Airport has won a contract to fly livestock to Pakistan and potentially other countries. So our director gets a bonus and the St. Louis airport is flying cattle to Asia? Talk about bull crap. Then in the same story, from Lambert, a cargo carrier is going to start flying pigs to Korea and China. Wow pigs do fly, just not out of MidAmerica. But there is plenty of hog slop in our local politics, so I guess we have to live with that for now.
Phil Henning, Smithton
