Ever heard of an alibi?

Referencing Joe Ostermeier’s recent article about Dealey Plaza, on Nov. 22, 1963, photographer Jim Murray took a picture of the crowd standing in front of the Texas School Book Depository. The photograph showed a man standing on Elm Street preparing to enter a light green colored Nash Rambler station wagon with the Hertz sign clock showing a time of 12:40 p.m. Deputy Sheriff Roger Craig, standing on the south side of Elm Street, later ID’d this man as Lee Harvey Oswald. This man, however, could not have been the accused assassin Oswald who was getting into McWatters city bus several blocks east of the Book Depository at Elm and Griffin at 12:40 p.m.
An Oswald look-a-like was also seen at four different addresses along E. 10th Street, by four different witnesses shortly after 1:00 p.m. This Oswald double was walking west toward the scene of the Dallas Police Officer J.D. Tippit shooting at 404 E. 10th St. This man could not have been Oswald who was just leaving his boarding room apartment at 1026 N. Beckley. This Oswald double would have arrived just at the moment Tippit was murdered at the 10th and Patton address. All of these addresses were less than 1/2 mile from Jack Ruby’s apartment at 223 S. Ewing in Oak Cliff.
This Oswald look-a-like should have been a major suspect in both John F. Kennedy’s and Tippit’s murder. Instead Oswald was arrested although evidence shows he was drinking a coke in the Book Depository during Kennedy’s murder and eating a bag of popcorn in the Texas Theatre as Tippit was murdered. Heard of the term “alibi”?
Thomas Fohne, Columbia
