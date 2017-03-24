It is almost funny reading all the sorry stories on why school facilities and public safety agencies are saying they need the sales tax increase to continue to operate for the public good. Really? Where is all of the real estate tax money going? We are already paying some of the highest real estate taxes in the U.S.
The truth is all of them are suffering budget shortfalls because of one big reason ... overgenerous pensions for their employees that dwarf the nonexistent pensions the average taxpayer is not lucky enough to get.
In my opinion, the best way to solve this problem is to keep tax revenue constant so that they are ultimately forced to cut pensions. This is the last thing the politicians will want to do because they are owned by the unions, but if revenue is kept from them, guess what, pensions will have to be reduced and more money will be spent on things that actually benefit the taxpayer.
Bottom line — we are being nickeled and dimed to death so the politicians do not have to address the outrageous pension problem. This is why we should vote “no” on this tax increase. There is a spending problem not a tax revenue problem.
And by the way, 35,000 Illinoisans are leaving the state every year because of this pension catastrophe in the making. It is past time to address the problem.
Rick Croak, Smithton
