March 24, 2017 8:00 AM

Elect candidates to improve community

A forum of Stookey Township candidates was held March 21 at Althoff High School. Incumbent Township Supervisor David Bone and his trustee appointee, Cindy Bingham, refused to attend. Mark Bagby and Leticia Lopez, who are running for trustee positions, and Sal Elkott, who is running for highway commissioner, offered fresh, sound solutions for the problems that beset our community. In stark contrast to Bone, Curtiss Williams, candidate for township supervisor, presented a plan that pledges openness and accessibility for the all citizens.

It is imperative that the Stookey Township residents come out Tuesday, April 4, and elect candidates who are dedicated to improving our community!

William D. Stone, Belleville

