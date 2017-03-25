Too smart to be fooled

0:36 Megan Brown belts homer in Dupo win Pause

2:43 Shiloh will welcome new Auffenberg auto mall

1:08 What you need to know about 4204 Main Street Brewing Co.'s expansion

4:40 African immigrant shares inspiring story in memoir

0:12 Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

0:37 Visitation for Cristy and Justin Campbell of Glen Carbon

0:47 Fatal house fire in Glen Carbon