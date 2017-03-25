Canty’s sudden change

In his extended tenure at Caseyville Township, has Bruce Canty ever asked his board to lower people’s sewer bills or reduce higher than normal tap-in fees to encourage economic growth? Re-election time suddenly he has a plan to reduce our household sewer bills even though he has had years to do just that? Did anyone else notice on their sewer bill it looks like there was a 26 percent late fee charge? Could this sudden reduction have anything to do with Canty’s leadership being tarnished from reports we’ve been reading in the BND? Missing computers, professionally erased data, data in basements hidden in Halloween tins? Voting no to waive even one tap-in fee for a small set of bathrooms for a wonderful disabled children’s group called Miracle League. Shame on you. Self-proclaimed grim reaper of radio Bob Romanik was heard promoting Canty and his choice of running mates. That has me questioning, is the Black running on Canty’s ticket related to Caseyville’s Mayor Black?
Chris Dunn, Fairview Heights
