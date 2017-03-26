BND readers sound-off on sales tax, a party bus, and crime in Belleville

1:48 Mueller Furniture opens second location in Lake St. Louis Pause

1:27 St. Clair County officials join forces for two tax referendums

1:16 Three dead in wreck south of Belleville

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

4:35 Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert discusses public safety ahead of mayoral election

4:57 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook discusses public safety ahead of mayoral election

0:12 Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland

0:37 Visitation for Cristy and Justin Campbell of Glen Carbon

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times