Illinoisans pay the highest net taxes in the country, and in St. Clair County, we pay the 27th highest property tax out of 3,141 counties nationwide. Our K-12 schools receive more money per student than neighboring states by a wide margin and they want more. Of the 186 cities with populations between 40,000 to 50,000, Belleville has the 5th highest per capita city budget, yet lags far behind the state and country in per capita income. We pay more and earn less.
These high taxes have created a mass exodus of Illinoisans to neighboring states as we have the highest negative population growth in the U.S., and in St. Clair County, we’ve lost 4 percent of our population since 2010. Yet our elected officials still don’t get it.
It’s time to send a loud message that we don’t need more taxes, we need tax relief. Vote no for the two sales tax hike proposals. Do we really want to pay the highest sales tax in the country as well? We’re tapped out, and people are leaving. Get your house in order and out of our pockets.
Keith Schell, Belleville
