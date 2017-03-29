I’d rather have answers

I’ve gotten comments, more questions and answers on my BND Editor letter concerning Caseyville Township’s Bruce Canty. Unfortunately, not one answer was from the candidate. I’d still like a few answers before Election Day. Mr. Canty, in your tenure at Caseyville Township have you used township computers or township property for your personal business as a real estate agent or other personal use? Besides yourself, are there any other real estate agents that work in the township building with access to township computers? Has a state’s attorney determined candidate Justin Renner can work for O’Fallon sewer and be a board member on Caseyville sewer at the same time with no conflict considering the relationship between these two entities? Did the People’s Choice party pay for promotional airtime on Bob Romanik’s grim reaper radio show or was it a personal favor? Was Canty People’s Choice Party aware of the consistent use of the “N” word on the show they were being promoted on? I would much rather have answers than a few dollars off the sewer bill that quite frankly could have been done years ago not at election time!
Chris Dunn, Fairview Heights
Comments