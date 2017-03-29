Letters to the Editor

March 29, 2017 5:47 PM

Use MidAmerica money for public safety

We are ardent supporters of all the first responders in St. Clair County, and we agree with Sheriff Rick Watson that additional deputies are warranted. But we cannot vote for the 1 percent sales tax increase. The county could easily fund safety increases were it to admit that MidAmerica Airport is a failed business venture. Instead of continuing to sink valuable tax dollars into a venture that shows little likelihood of miraculously becoming profitable, divert those unproductive dollars to the first responders.

Charles Pitts, Lebanon

