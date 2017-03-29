Schaefer is positive asset to Ward 5

Michelle “Shelly” Schaefer is running for Belleville alderman in Ward 5. She is a wife (27 years), mother of two, an elementary teacher in District 118 (26 years) and a member of the Belleville High School District 201 School Board (eight years). Shelly is well educated and well spoken. She is proactive and has a can-do attitude when it comes to challenges presented to her. She is passionate about the city and believes in giving back. Shelly is respected in her job and in the community. Her energy and enthusiasm are inspiring to others, and she will be a positive asset to the city council. I am proud to endorse Shelly Schaefer!
Please vote on or before April 4.
Ed Dintelman, Belleville Ward 5 alderman
