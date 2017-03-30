Blown away by the candidates

On Tuesday night (March 21) at Althoff High School, I had the opportunity to attend a candidate forum for Stookey Township. Special thanks to Lana and Gary Shepek for all of their hard work in putting this on. Also thanks to The League of Women Voters of the Edwardsville Area; the moderator, Joseph Bustos; the candidates running for Stookey Township offices; and the concerned voters of Stookey Township.
Frankly, Stookey Township has been poorly run by the current supervisor for a long time, and I believe the only reason Stookey is not in the news more is because of the drama in a couple of other townships. When you have a new homeowner being charged with a year’s worth of delinquent sewer bills of the former tenant this certainly does not encourage moving into Stookey! Tuesday night I saw and heard some great candidates who, if elected, will bring Stookey back as a “top notch” township. Three of the four candidates running for highway commissioner attended: Sal Elkott, Don Lillis, and Brent Scharf. Five of the nine candidates for trustee attended: Mark Bagby, Jean Quirin Frierdich, Leticia Lopez, Tom Kroupa, and Ryan Stookey. One of the two candidates for township supervisor attended: Curtis Williams. I was absolutely blown away by the qualifications, education, and experience of three candidates: Sal Elkott for road commissioner; Mark Bagby for trustee; and Curtis Williams for supervisor.
Herman Koester, Belleville
