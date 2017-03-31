Wouldn’t know the truth if it was in front of him

Rick Donovan wouldn’t know the truth if it was right in front of his eyes. His total campaign for Caseyville Township Supervisor has been one lie after another. He has adopted Herman Goebbels’ Nazi philosophy of, if you tell a lie often enough people will believe it to be the truth. I have never in my lifetime seen a campaign as negative and untruthful as his campaign for township office. His campaign cohorts are just as bad as he is. Folks, if you elect any of the people on this ticket you will get the absolute worst Township officers it is possible to get.
Claude Cable, Fairview Heights
